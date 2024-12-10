Michael Jackson’s Daughter, “World’s Most Beautiful Girl,” Is Getting Married

Paris Jackson , the late Michael Jackson ’s only daughter, has found her forever love . The 26-year-old delighted fans by announcing her engagement to her bandmate and soulmate, Justin Long . In a romantic message to her partner, Paris gushed about their journey together, leaving no doubt that their bond is as strong as ever.

The gorgeous model announced her engagement to the 5 Seconds of Summer music producer through an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a heartfelt photo of the proposal along with a montage highlighting their moments together. Paris revealed the news while honoring Justin—also known as Blue—on his birthday.

“Happy birthday my sweet blue,” she wrote on her post. “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind, and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with.” She continued, “Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

The photo carousel shared alongside the heartfelt caption offered a glimpse into Justin and Paris’ relationship. It included charming photobooth pictures, sweet couple selfies, a peek at their medieval, dragon-themed Halloween costumes, and even a cozy shot of the two cuddling on their tour bus. Among the highlights was a photo capturing the moment of the proposal. For the special occasion, Paris donned jean shorts paired with tights and knee-high brown boots, complemented by a cream-colored sweater and a matching fiddler cap.

Although Paris didn’t reveal the exact time or place of Justin’s proposal, she was seen wearing the ring as early as September. The couple is thought to have begun their relationship in 2022. Before dating Justin, Paris was in a relationship with bandmate Gabriel Glenn . After their 2021 breakup, following two years together, she referred to it as “the deepest heartbreak I ever experienced.”

Justin made his first appearance on Paris’ social media two years ago in a group photo with her band and has occasionally appeared in her posts since then.

He is a California-based producer, mixer, and music engineer who has collaborated with Paris behind the scenes at her shows for several years. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has “over a decade of experience in music production,” which includes engineering and mixing tracks that have reached #1 on iTunes in the U.S. and over 20 other countries, as well as performing live as part of a band signed to a major label. Before pursuing his career in music, Justin initially worked in marketing. In addition to his music career, he is also an entrepreneur who developed Dayly, an app designed for habit tracking and journaling.

In October, Justin was spotted in Los Angeles with Paris and a small dachshund puppy she had introduced to her followers earlier this year.