Morgan Freeman Reveals Why He Always Wears Gold Earrings—and It’s Surprising

When it comes to awards shows and public appearances, Morgan Freeman may change up his suits or switch out accessories—but there's one element of his style that has remained constant: his gold hoop earrings. Fans of the 87-year-old actor have long noticed that he’s rarely seen without them.

In recent years, Freeman has occasionally been spotted wearing a single black glove, drawing curiosity. Yet, it's his enduring choice of gold hoops that has become an iconic part of his look - dating back to the early days of his career. But what’s the story behind this timeless accessory?