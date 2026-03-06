My Boss Denied My Raise and Promoted His Best Friend, So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands

I’m posting this mostly because I’m still kind of stunned it actually worked.

So I’ve been at my company for about three years. Pretty standard corporate job. Nothing glamorous, but I’ve been consistently hitting or exceeding my targets the whole time. Every annual review I’ve had says some version of “exceeds expectations.” My manager has literally used that exact phrase three years in a row.

Anyway, this year I finally asked for a raise. I tried to be very normal about it. I brought numbers, examples, all that responsible adult stuff. My boss basically shut it down in about two minutes. Said budgets were tight, raises were limited and, “Raises are for people who matter.”

I was annoyed, but whatever. I figured I’d revisit it later.

Then, about two weeks later, the boss made a big announcement.