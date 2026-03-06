My Boss Denied My Raise and Promoted His Best Friend, So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands
After three years of exceeding expectations, Raquel thought asking her boss for a raise would be simple. Instead, the request ended in quiet humiliation—and soon after, his friend received a promotion with a big pay bump. What followed sparked serious workplace conflicts and turned the situation into a much bigger conflict involving HR.
I asked for a raise after three years.
I’m posting this mostly because I’m still kind of stunned it actually worked.
So I’ve been at my company for about three years. Pretty standard corporate job. Nothing glamorous, but I’ve been consistently hitting or exceeding my targets the whole time. Every annual review I’ve had says some version of “exceeds expectations.” My manager has literally used that exact phrase three years in a row.
Anyway, this year I finally asked for a raise. I tried to be very normal about it. I brought numbers, examples, all that responsible adult stuff. My boss basically shut it down in about two minutes. Said budgets were tight, raises were limited and, “Raises are for people who matter.”
I was annoyed, but whatever. I figured I’d revisit it later.
Then, about two weeks later, the boss made a big announcement.
The review records told a different story.
He told the whole team that Mike—who is, coincidentally, his buddy from a previous job—was getting promoted. Not just promoted, but with something like a $15K salary bump.
Now, I don’t hate Mike or anything, but performance-wise he’s... fine. Like, solidly average. Which, again, would not bother me if I hadn’t just been told there was apparently no money anywhere in the entire universe for raises.
So I asked my boss about it privately. Just like, “Hey, can you help me understand the difference here?” He literally smirked and said, “Mike has leadership potential. You’re useful, but you’re not important.”
That stuck in my head for days.
Here’s the thing: our company has a weirdly transparent internal system where performance reviews are archived. Not secret. Anyone with the right access can see them.
So I pulled the reviews.
Mine: three consecutive years marked “exceeds expectations.”
Mike’s: one “meets expectations.”
That’s it.
So I didn’t start a fight or anything dramatic. I had a better plan.
My boss couldn’t ignore HR.
I just submitted both review histories side by side to HR and asked them to clarify how compensation decisions were being made relative to documented performance.
A week later my boss suddenly looked like someone had told him his house was on fire.
Apparently HR had questions.
Long story short, they opened a compensation audit across the department. I ended up getting the raise I asked for, plus back pay covering the period they decided it should have started.
The part that still feels surreal: my boss no longer has authority over salary decisions. Which, honestly, feels like the quietest and most satisfying outcome possible.
Anyway. That’s my extremely awkward revenge story about spreadsheets.
— Raquel
Do you think Raquel handled the situation the right way?
Raquel’s response looks measured on the surface. She didn’t argue with her boss or create a public confrontation; she simply presented existing performance data to HR and asked for clarification. From that perspective, she used the company’s own systems to address a possible inconsistency.
At the same time, some might feel she escalated the issue too quickly instead of continuing the conversation with her manager. Going straight to HR can change workplace dynamics and potentially damage trust. So the question becomes whether fairness justified the escalation, or whether a different approach might have resolved the situation.
Would you have confronted your boss or gone straight to HR?
Confronting a boss first can give them a chance to explain their reasoning or correct a decision without escalating the situation. It can preserve working relationships and show good faith. On the other hand, if someone suspects bias, favoritism, or unfair treatment, going straight to HR may feel safer and more objective.
HR can review documentation and apply company policies more formally. The downside is that involving HR early can quickly make a situation more serious and adversarial. The debate often comes down to trust: how confident someone feels that their manager will handle the concern fairly.
Have you ever seen favoritism affect promotions at work?
Favoritism can quietly shape who gets promoted, who receives raises, and who gets overlooked. A manager might give a leadership role to someone they previously worked with, even if another employee has stronger performance reviews. In other cases, a favored employee might receive better projects, more visibility with senior leadership, or informal mentoring that helps their career advance faster.
Over time, these small advantages can compound. Colleagues who consistently perform well but lack that personal connection may feel stuck, which can lead to frustration, reduced motivation, and even higher turnover within a team or department.
