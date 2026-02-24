My Boss Denied My Remote Work and Criticized My Loyalty—I Asked Human Resources
Remote work, office loyalty, and workplace policy — these things sound corporate and cold on paper. But behind every denied request is a real employee trying to balance work, career growth, family, and basic fairness. One reader shared a story about what happens when “company culture” applies differently depending on your job title.
Anne sent us a letter.
Hi everyone,
I’m Anne (F32). Well, the truth is, I didn’t think asking for one remote day a week was a big deal. I’ve been at this company for years (if you want to know, yes, 4 years!).
I hit my targets. I respond to emails fast. I stay late when needed. I’ve never had a bad performance review. So when I asked my boss if I could work from home one day per week to ease my commute and focus better, I genuinely thought it would be a reasonable conversation.
I tried to let it go. I told myself maybe leadership just sees things differently.
But then I started noticing something awkward. Every Monday and Friday, his office was empty. At first I assumed meetings.
Then I checked the shared calendar. “Working remotely.” Every single Monday. Every single Friday. For months.
Six months, to be exact. Forty-seven remote work days. When I carefully brought it up, not confrontational, just confused, he didn’t deny it.
He just shrugged and said, “Don’t forget who runs this, and don’t ever confuse yourself with me. You’re nothing!” That was it. No explanation.
That’s when it stopped being about one remote day. It became about fairness.
Our company handbook clearly outlines equal treatment and remote work eligibility. There’s no special executive clause that says managers get flexibility while employees get lectures about loyalty.
So I gathered everything — my written request, his denial, the policy language, and the calendar entries showing his consistent work-from-home schedule while at least 12 employees had been denied similar requests.
I sent it to HR.
The next morning, he looked different. Quieter. HR had called him in. Apparently “productivity concerns” don’t hold up well when the numbers show he’s been remote nearly twice a week for half a year.
Now things are tense. I don’t regret standing up for equal treatment, but I won’t pretend it’s comfortable. Office life changes when HR gets involved.
So I’m asking honestly: would you have done the same? Or is it smarter in corporate life to just swallow the unfairness and move on? Please let me know in the comments. I want to hear what you think.
— Anne
So, dear Bright Side readers, now we really want to hear what you think. In today’s workplace, where remote work, work-life balance, fair treatment, and company policy are constant topics, was this the right move? Would you have escalated it to HR over unequal remote work rules, or kept your head down and protected the office peace?
Drop your thoughts in the comments, especially if you’ve dealt with similar workplace fairness, leadership double standards, or remote work policy issues. Let’s talk about it.