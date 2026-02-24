My Boss Denied My Remote Work and Criticized My Loyalty—I Asked Human Resources

Hi everyone,

I’m Anne (F32). Well, the truth is, I didn’t think asking for one remote day a week was a big deal. I’ve been at this company for years (if you want to know, yes, 4 years!).

I hit my targets. I respond to emails fast. I stay late when needed. I’ve never had a bad performance review. So when I asked my boss if I could work from home one day per week to ease my commute and focus better, I genuinely thought it would be a reasonable conversation.