I Refuse to Be Tracked While Working Remotely—I Don’t Need a Babysitter

Hi<strong> Bright Side,



I got an email: “Your mouse activity shows only 4 hours of work yesterday.” I explained I was in meetings and deep work. My boss said, “The data doesn’t lie — you need to be back in the office.” I just smiled.

The next morning, I printed every meeting transcript, call log, project milestone, and client message proving I worked over nine hours — and placed it all on his desk. I also cc’d HR with screenshots and timestamps. My boss went pale. He didn’t apologize. He just mumbled, “Going forward, try to move your mouse more.” I told him calmly, “Going forward, please measure my work by results — not idle cursor time.” I didn’t shout. I didn’t argue. I just walked out and went back to doing my job.

Now things are awkward. My coworkers privately thanked me for standing up, but management has been oddly quiet with me ever since. I don’t want to seem rebellious, I just want to be treated like a human, not a robot with a mouse. I’d love some advice on staying professional while protecting my peace because I really don’t want a repeat of this situation.



Please help,

Danielle