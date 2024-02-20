My Boyfriend Accused Me of Baby Trapping Him When I Told Him I’m Pregnant

Starting a family is a milestone in a relationship. Yet, not everyone is prepared to take this step. It’s a crucial stage where many traits come to light. After 2 years of dating, our reader found out what her boyfriend is truly like.

One of our readers sent us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We’re sorry about what happened to you. We’d like to give you some advice that might help you deal with the problem.

Break up with him.

No matter whether you keep the baby or not, it’s better to reconsider this relationship. You’ve just witnessed his real attitude toward you. He freaked out under pressure and started blaming you for everything that’s happened. Besides, he added a completely unnecessary remark about you being “jealous”. He won’t change, and he clearly let you know that he wasn’t ready to become a parent.

Make the best decision for yourself.

Don’t give in to your boyfriend’s pressure. If you want to be a mother, keep the baby. Don’t pay attention to what everyone says or what support they are promising or not. See if you can afford to support a baby on your own, if you can go to work after sleepless nights, and so on. It’s okay to say no if you’re not ready to give up your freedom for a child. It’s a big responsibility, and it’s important to be honest with yourself.

Rely on yourself.

It’s great if your parents or relatives are willing to help you. However, you aren’t entitled to their help. They might not be able to raise your child or help you financially. Your parents’ intentions can be good but circumstances change. They can suddenly run into health or financial issues. You’re the one who is having this baby, not your parents or friends. Perhaps it will be better to put off starting a family until you’re sure that you really want it and can afford it.

Stay calm.

Avoid making hasty decisions and really think things through. Talk to your loved ones and express your concerns. Focus on your mental health and don’t panic. You definitely need some time to process everything that’s happened to you. Give yourself some time, and don’t force yourself to come up with a solution quickly.