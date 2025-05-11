My Boyfriend Humiliated Me in Front of Everyone — I Overreacted and Now I’m the Villain

We had issues last year because I felt that he was doing low-effort things while I always did my best to give him a nice birthday celebration. We have an income gap, but it wasn’t even about money. I was making less money last year, and I still made things work for him. So this year, he took care of inviting people, paid for the cake, and got me a spice rack as a present (which I loved).

I made myself pretty, got my eyebrows and eyelashes done, and had my hair done. We were told to pose and pretend to blow the candles (because I didn’t want to blow our germs on the cake). Then we each had a picture alone with the cake. When it was my turn, I was holding the cake when he jokingly pushed my face towards the cake. His family started cheering.



My friends tried to get him off me, and he resorted to plastering cake and frosting on my hair. I don’t need to describe the mess because I’ll never be able to end this post. I ended up overreacting when he attempted to do it again. His mother got up, and she got into an argument with one of my guests. I had to cross the main floor with cake all over my face to use the restroom.



When I looked in the mirror, I had cake on my neck, and my blouse had red and blue coloring that didn’t come off. I had to wash my face and put my hair in a bun because it looked less messy that way. When I came back, his family all hadf long faces. I told him what he did was unacceptable, and he said it was just a joke, that everybody had done that for ages, and that my reaction just ruined my image in front of his family.



I started crying and gathered all my stuff to leave. I notified him that he should pay for himself and his guests. My friends insisted on paying for their own food, but I refused, and we ended the night right there. My friends wanted to treat me to having dinner elsewhere, but I wasn’t comfortable with my appearance. They ended up sending me the money that I spent, and that broke my heart.