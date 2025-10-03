My Boyfriend Let His Friends Humiliate Me, So I Gave Him a Taste of His Own Medicine

But the real frustration came when the “joking” turned into a quiz show. “Once everyone ordered their food/drink his friends started to quiz me about my interests. Many of them share the same ’male dominated’ hobbies I’m interested in, and they more or less just tried to see if I knew facts about the hobby, as opposed to asking me questions about what I like/don’t like or what I’m currently doing in said hobby.”

She gave an example of how absurd it felt: “For example, if my hobby was American history—one of them would ask an esoteric question like ’Oh, so you like American History? How many one dollar bills are currently in circulation? How old is the French Broad River!?’”

It didn’t stop there. They also quizzed her on her job. “I also work as a junior automation engineer at a start up software company. I haven’t been writing code that long, as I was working in QA prior and learned how to code while I was in that position. I’m really green and I know I still have a lot to learn. The projects I’m working on are small and I’m getting help at work. All of his friends are senior level software engineers and were quizzing me about my work and trying to see how much I actually know. They were asking about advanced things I did not know about, and were asking me technical questions that don’t even apply to my job. But, they were all smiling and laughing, and would frequently say something like ’aw we’re just kidding!’”

By then, she said, “I felt like I was at some weird interview and was taking one question at a time from each guy at the table. I know I stopped fake smiling at some point and just emotionlessly answered their questions.” She even noticed that one of them seemed to realize how bad it was: “I think one of them became self aware because he just looked down at his phone for the rest of the evening, didn’t ask me anything else and just looked uncomfortable.”