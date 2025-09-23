My Brother Humiliated Me at Mom’s Party—I Couldn’t Stay Silent

Last night was my mom’s birthday, so the whole family got together at a nice Italian restaurant we usually go to. About halfway through, my brother stood up to make a toast.

Instead of saying something sweet about my mom, he decided to “joke” about how I’m the family screw-up who can’t keep a job or a relationship. “Happy birthday, Mom. You raised three great kids... and then there’s you, still trying to figure everything out.” Everyone laughed. My mom laughed.

I just sat there, burning up inside. I’ve been through a really rough year (divorce + job change), and instead of support, they turned it into a punchline. I told my brother to shut up, and my dad immediately jumped in, saying, “Don’t ruin your mother’s night.”

So I grabbed my stuff and left. Later, I got a barrage of texts in a family group chat saying I “embarrassed” the family and “made it all about me.”

Now I’m sitting here wondering... am I overreacting, or was I completely justified in walking out? I can take a joke, but with the way my mind has been recently, I took it seriously.