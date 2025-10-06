My Dad (63) Replaced Me With His New Wife (26) in His Will, So I Turned the Tables

“Hi, <strong>Bright Side,

My dad’s new wife, Liv, is younger than me. He is 63, Liv is 26, and I’m 32. Last month, he told me he had changed his will so that everything would go to her: the house, the savings, all of it.

When I confronted him, he shrugged and said, ‘Your mother left you the heirlooms, and you have a decent job. That’s more than enough. You’ll be fine, but Liv is young, she needs security and needs to be taken care of.’

I literally fumed, and Liv just smirked.

But I wasn’t about to let that slide. I checked the records and discovered the house he promised her was still in both his and my late mom’s names. The transfer had never been completed, which meant half of it was legally mine.”