I Reported My Coworker’s Noisy Kids at Work, Then Everything Blew Up

Hey Bright Side,

I work in a pretty chill office, or at least it used to be chill before my coworker started treating it like her personal daycare. My coworker, let’s call her Katerina, has two kids who are, honestly, kinda loud and constantly bickering.

Every time our boss was out, she’d bring them in. I’m talking full-on chaos. I couldn’t focus, calls got interrupted, and me basically trying to do my job inside was impossible.