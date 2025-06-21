My Daughter Refuses to Care for Me in My Old Age—So I Made a Move She’ll Regret

Hi Bright Side,

I (56F) have one daughter, “Emily” (26F). I raised her alone after her dad passed away when she was six. I worked multiple jobs to give her everything—good schools, extracurriculars, even paid for her college and her first apartment so she could “start life debt-free.” I’ve always told her that family is about mutual care, especially as we age.

Last week, during a conversation about my retirement plans, I jokingly said something like, “When I’m old and wrinkly, I hope you’ll let me move in with you.” She laughed, but then turned serious and said, “Mom, I love you, but I’m not going to be your caregiver. I plan to live my own life, and I think it’s unfair for parents to expect that from their kids.”

I was stunned. I told her I never expected her to change my diapers, but I always thought there’d be some level of support—emotional if not physical. She doubled down, saying, “No Mom, the cycle of parental sacrifice doesn’t need to continue forever!” Then added, “But hey, I’d gladly visit you at the nursing home!”