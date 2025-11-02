My DIL’s Son Isn’t Allowed in My House Anymore, Now I’m Suddenly a Villain

"Hi, Bright Side,

I (late 40sF) have a DIL (30sF) who has a 5-year-old son from a previous marriage. I’ve often babysat him. She would bring him over to my place when needed, and I didn’t mind. Recently, I did a costly renovation in my home and really want to keep it in order. I told my DIL that, moving forward, no kids are allowed in my house. She smirked but didn’t argue at the time.

The next day, my son called me. He told me my DIL is pregnant and then said something that completely shocked me: because I’m prioritizing my house and cleanliness over my stepson’s comfort, I wouldn’t be allowed to have my future grandchild in my home either.