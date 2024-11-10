My Ex-Husband’s New Girlfriend Is Ruining My Daughter’s Personality; I’m Raging

Our reader, a 36-year-old mother, recently reached out with a heartfelt letter that feels like a true plea for help. She is grappling with a sensitive, emotional conflict that directly affects her children and involves her ex-husband’s new wife. Her story touches on the difficult territory of blended families and the protective instincts that every mother can relate to. This concerned mom shared her struggles and frustrations, hoping for some outside perspective and advice from our readers on how best to handle the situation. At the center of it all is her deep desire to protect her child, but she is finding it increasingly difficult to do so while navigating the complex relationship dynamics with her ex-husband’s new partner.

Melania, 36, is our reader, who has recently faced a very difficult situation in her family. Her 4-year-old daughter became unwillingly involved in a big scandal in Melania’s family and the woman can’t keep silent about this huge issue anymore. The desperate mom needs help and advice, and she wrote to us hoping to get opinions from other people, who can look at her situation with fresh eyes. The woman opened her letter, saying, " Hi Bright Side! My story is very complicated and very sensitive. I kindly ask you to publish it and I’d love to read other people’s thoughts on whether I’m right in this tough situation or if I’m overthinking.



I haven’t received much support and understanding from my friends or family so far. When I try to talk to other people about this issue, they keep saying all the same, that I must relax and let things go. Almost all of them insist that there’s nothing “criminal” in what’s currently going on between my 4-year-old daughter and the potential wife of my now ex-husband. But my gut feeling prompts me that something unhealthy is developing in their relationship and I totally must take measures until it’s too late."

Melania’s family fell apart some time ago, but this is not something that made the woman so unhappy.

Melania wrote, "My husband and I divorced 2 years ago. We have a 4-year-old daughter, Leah. My husband is in a new relationship with Kayla, 33. Our daughter really likes her and she often visits dad and Kayla and even stays with them overnight. I’ve been tolerant about their communication up until recently. Last week, I made a bone-chilling discovery about Kayla and my kid. Turned out, that this woman had been ruining my kid’s personality with her unhealthy remarks. Recently, Leah came home from one of her visits to my ex and his new girlfriend’s place. I normally ask her if she ate anything because I’m very attentive to my little one’s nutrition. This time, I also asked her this question, and my sweet child went grumpy and said no, she didn’t eat anything at Kayla’s place. I was disappointed that they didn’t even offer her a snack and rushed to make her a fresh lunch. But then, my daughter refused food and said, “Mommy, the food you’re feeding me is bad. It will make me go fat one day, Kayla says.”

Melania was shocked because of her kid’s statement, and she decided to dig for the core of the issue.

The woman wrote, "When I started asking questions, my child spilled the beans about her communication with Kayla. Turned out, this woman was convinced that my daughter would sooner or later become obese.



I do serve healthy food for Leah most of the time. One or two times a year I do let my daughter have a meal at McDonald’s and I very rarely allow her to have an ice cream after dinner. Leah is not overweight and she doesn’t have any reasons or inclinations for becoming so.



But this obsessed woman, Kayla, was constantly making dire comments about how my little kid was going to get fat. Both Leah and my ex-husband heard these comments, and I was shocked that my ex never made a single attempt to make his girlfriend respect the kid’s boundaries.



Leah told me that if she ever mentioned she had a hot dog for dinner, in the presence of Kayla, she would immediately say something about how Leah’s mom didn’t love her and allowed her to eat such harmful food. Later, I also discovered with disgust that this mean woman was constantly saying to my kid that she was quickly “packing on the pounds.” It was ridiculous and appalling! I couldn’t stay silent.

Melania confronted her ex and Kayla about the unhealthy remarks that Kayla was making.

Melania wrote, “I called my ex-husband right on that day when Leah told me about all these unhealthy remarks. I suggested that we should meet and talk, and he agreed. He showed up with Kayla, which I thought was even better because I wanted to ask her so many questions. But when I started talking to them about Kayla’s inappropriate behavior, she suddenly went as red as a beetroot and said that she loves my daughter like her own and wants only the best for her. She accused me of being a bad mother and ‘feeding my child with rubbish’. It was clear to me that she wanted to provoke a scandal and make my child an instrument for it. Then, Kayla said that I was overweight and that’s why she was afraid my daughter would inherit this from me. My ex was standing there, silently listening to all of her nasty comments and then he took me by the hand, looked me straight in the eye, and advised me to listen to what his ‘wise’ girlfriend was saying. I turned my back on them and immediately left. I didn’t have any wish to participate in the circus that they both arranged. But now, I’m facing a dilemma, because Leah loves her dad and she really likes Kayla. I want to restrict her visits to their place, but at the same time, I feel this will be unfair because Leah will be suffering in this situation. What should I do?”