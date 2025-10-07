My Ex Wants Our Kids to Call His New Wife Mom—I Drew the Line

“Last week I went to pick the kids up from school, and as I walked toward them, they ran past me and yelled, ‘Mom, over here!’ They weren’t calling me. They were calling her. I froze. Bianca spun them around like it was the happiest thing in the world, and then my ex loudly said to the other parents, ‘They have two moms.’

I’m crushed. I feel betrayed by him, by her, and even by my own kids. I’m their mother, and they called someone else that word right in front of me. I can’t get the sound out of my head. Part of me wants to forbid visits, part of me wants to sit them down and tell them how hurt I am, but I don’t even know if that’s fair to them.

I just don’t know what to do. Do I let this continue? Do I put my foot down? Has anyone been through this?”

— Yours, Victoria D."