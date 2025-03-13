My Husband Disappears for Hours and Calls Me Controlling for Worrying
Relationships can be tricky, especially when communication gets lost and feelings aren’t shared. When trust starts to fade, it’s easy to jump to the worst conclusions. Our reader noticed her husband taking long, unexplained walks, refusing to answer her calls or tell her where he was. She learned something even more painful that made her question everything about their marriage.
Our reader sent us a message.
Thanks for opening up! We know this is a difficult situation, so here are some tips to help you navigate it.
Consider your own boundaries.
If you feel that his behavior – whether it’s the walks, lack of communication, or avoidance – crosses a line, it’s important to define what you can and cannot tolerate. Establishing healthy boundaries for yourself doesn’t mean you’re giving up on the marriage, but it’s a way to protect your own emotional well-being while still addressing the underlying issues.
Be prepared for difficult choices.
Allow yourself to grieve.
It’s normal to feel sadness or even anger when discovering difficult truths about a partner. Take the time to grieve what you thought your relationship was and the connection that’s been lost. Only after processing those emotions you can start thinking clearly about what comes next.
Don’t rush a decision.
Don’t feel pressured to make a final decision about the future of your marriage right away. Give both yourself and your husband some space to reflect. Sometimes the best decision comes after a period of introspection and understanding.
