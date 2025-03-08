My Husband Insults Our Daughter’s Boyfriend for Not Being a “Real Man”
Some dads just can’t help themselves when it comes to their daughter’s dating life. Instead of being happy that she found someone kind and respectful, this dad is stuck on one thing — her boyfriend isn’t “manly” enough. He’s determined to prove his point, but as his efforts escalate, so do the consequences.
We got a message from our reader.
Thank you for sharing your story with us! We know this is a tough situation, so here are a few tips to help you deal with it.
Set clear boundaries.
If your husband keeps humiliating the boyfriend, it’s important to draw a line. “Jokes” that embarrass or belittle him aren’t okay.
Your daughter might also need to step in and say, “Dad, if you can’t respect my boyfriend, I’m not bringing him around anymore.” That could be a wake-up call. Sometimes people don’t realize how damaging their behavior is until it has consequences.
Talk to him, but pick the moment.
Bringing this up in the middle of an argument won’t get you anywhere. If you want him to actually listen, wait for a time when he’s relaxed, like during a casual conversation or a car ride. Instead of saying, “You’re being ridiculous,” try, “I feel like you’re being unfair to the boy.” The goal is to have a conversation, not a shouting match.
Let your daughter handle it.
At the end of the day, this is her relationship. If she’s serious about this guy, she might need to have a direct conversation with her dad. Let her decide how much she’s willing to tolerate, and support her in setting her own boundaries.
Get a second opinion from someone he respects.
