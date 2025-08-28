My Husband Skipped Our Baby’s Birth—He Had ‘More Important’ Plans, but I Had the Last Word

“When I went into labor three weeks early, I called my husband from the hospital. His voice was calm — too calm. ‘I can’t be there right now. This meeting could change everything for us.’

Through the pain, I begged him to come. He said, ‘I’ll make it up to you,’ and hung up.

I delivered our daughter surrounded by nurses and a sympathetic doctor, but no father. 14 hours later, I sent him a photo of her tiny face. No reply.

The next morning, I found out where he’d really been — not in a boardroom, but at a weekend getaway with a woman from his office.

When he finally showed up a few days later with flowers, I handed him divorce papers instead of the baby.

Sometimes the ‘more important’ plans aren’t what they tell you... and sometimes the ending isn’t what they expect.

Thank you for the opportunity to share my story with you.”