My Husband Spent Our Savings to Buy a House for His Mother — I Made Him Pay the Price

Hi Bright Side,

My husband and I were saving for years to buy a house together and make it our home. Well, it turns out he already bought a house behind my back—with... his MOM. She had found “the perfect place” and convinced him to split it with her. I was shocked.

When I confronted him, he confessed that he went through with it because we were taking too long to save, and this was a faster way to become a homeowner. But the real shock came when I asked him where I fit into all this: he had the audacity to say, “Don’t worry, you can add some of your stuff too!” I couldn’t really understand what he meant by that...