My MIL Accused Me of Cheating — I Did a DNA Test and Accidentally Exposed Her Secret

Accusing someone of cheating is a big deal and can really damage trust between partners. A woman got accused of cheating because her baby had an unusual eye color — she decided to take a DNA test to prove she was faithful, but what she discovered was totally unexpected.

They discovered a family secret that had been buried in the past.

So, this 25-year-old woman recently had a baby girl, and she noticed something interesting about her daughter’s appearance. «Our daughter has green eyes, unlike everyone else in our families My MIL thinks I cheated,» she wrote. Her husband reassured her, saying it was probably just random genetic things.

This lady’s husband totally trusts her, which is awesome. But his mom and the rest of the family won’t stop going on about their daughter’s green eyes, suggesting she might have cheated. Even her own family is a bit puzzled by it. She got tired of all the gossip and decided to settle it once and for all with a paternity test.

They decided to do two tests: one to check paternity and another to explore their daughter’s ancestry. The mom was curious to see if there might be a distant relative they didn’t know about who could explain their daughter’s unusual eye color.

After much insistence, the husband finally agreed to the tests, and it turns out the little one is indeed his daughter. But here’s the twist — his dad isn’t really his biological father! Now, they’re both thinking about confronting the mom about it, but the wife’s urging caution. She thinks they should take some time to process this bombshell before they make any moves.

They know they should tell the husband’s dad about the DNA test results, but they’re worried about the consequences. They’re exhausted from looking after their newborn, and this news has hit them hard. They’re scared that revealing the truth might cause a huge family drama and even lead to his parents splitting up. It’s a tough situation, and they’re both feeling guilty about how things turned out.

People online were equally shocked by what happened.

«Another possibility is that the MIL and FIL did in-vitro with a sperm donor and never told their son. The son should have a DNA test as well. This will clear up any of the scenarios, i.e. MIL had an affair, son was switched at birth, sperm donor, etc.» shbrinnnn / Reddit

«There is a small chance the husband isn’t related to MIL either, though. As in, switched at birth or secretly adopted.» Gaosnl / Reddit

«I don’t understand why you all are so worked up about the eye color in a 2-month-old. My son had green to hazel eyes until he was almost 2. They finished at about a hazel-leaning brown. Both my husband and I have brown eyes. We never thought anything of it.

«Green eyes are a genetic mutation, they can occur randomly in any family even those without a history of green eyes. In any race. It is just a lucky happenstance that your child got an eye color gene mutation which led to you wanting the test.» Childhood-trauma-87 / Reddit

«One of my friends did an ancestry test with her sisters, she already knew that her father was a different person than her sisters’. There’s a big age gap, her mom and her sisters’ fathers were not together, and she looks exactly like her dad.

One thing that surprised them was that supposedly her 2 older sisters had different fathers as well. Well... turns out not so much. They were full sisters, not half-sisters as they thought, so at some point, her mother had had an affair.

I don’t know enough to say if she cheated on the first guy with the second and had his kid, then got together with him and had another, or if she had the first guy have a kid, broke up, then she cheated on the new guy with her old ex. Either way, surprise full siblings, and someone, at least one of them, always thought they had a different dad.» scarletnightingale / Reddit

«Who needs to track down the exact person in the family tree that had green eyes? Three of my aunt's 4 kids have brown eyes and one has blue eyes. Most people would just think, „Wow, genetics are wild!" Also, why would you get a paternity test if you know you didn't cheat?» EmmalouEsq / Reddit

«Whether it was cheating or something else, the fact remains that your MIL kept this from her son for his entire life, and he’s rightfully unhappy about it. Still, you’re making the right call by telling him to wait, and you wouldn’t have found out, to begin with, if it weren’t for his family badgering you over your daughter’s eye color.» Jiang_Rui / Reddit

«It sounds like MIL was projecting with her passive-aggressive commentary. What did she think would happen? Of course, you’d want to prove to her family that you didn’t cheat. This is her own fault.» fitheferal / Reddit