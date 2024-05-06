Nicole Kidman Suspected of “Editing Her Neck” in Latest Instagram Post

Nicole Kidman once again commanded attention with her latest show-stopping red-carpet look. But when she shared her appearance online, there was one thing that everyone agreed to notice.

While accepting the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award in LA, the 56 -year-old actress turned heads in a stunning custom-made gold Balenciaga gown. Social media erupted with praise for the figure-hugging ensemble, with many fans dubbing it her best look yet.

Nicole Kidman dazzled in a radiant gold dress paired with a sleek gold Omega watch and elegant Gianvito Rossi shoes. The actress was joined by her daughters, Sunday and Faith Urban, as well as her husband, Keith Urban, for a heartwarming red carpet moment.

In an Instagram post that left followers awestruck, Nicole Kidman shared stunning photos of herself by a poolside. “Quite possibly one of your most stunning looks ever,” some users wrote underneath her post. But, while many fans praised her appearance, others couldn’t help but notice something about her.

“How does she get younger every time?” someone wrote, deeming her ageless beauty and young appearance. Another pointed out the contrast between her personal photos and the official event pictures, “I like how she looks young in her own pics, but she actually looks old in the same outfit from the news pictures.” A user “accused” the star of using editing on her pictures, “Now, let’s see the real neck before editing.”