Emma Stone Revealed She Prefers to Be Called by Her Real Name, See Why

Emma Stone, the celebrated Hollywood actress, has recently made a surprising revelation: she prefers to be called by her given name. This declaration sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of the actress’s personal and professional life.

In a recent interview, Emma Stone’s co-star Nathan Fielder, known for his role in the surreal TV show The Curse, shared that behind the scenes, Stone is often referred to as Emily by those she works with. While discussing her preference, Fielder candidly expressed his intention to honor her choice by referring to her as Emily from now on. And we, even as fans, can also start referring to her as her real name. She mentioned that if a fan came up to her and said, “Can I take a selfie, Emily?” she would appreciate it.

This revelation offers a glimpse into the duality of an actor’s persona: the public image portrayed under the spotlight of fame and the private individual seeking authenticity behind the scenes. For Stone, the transition from Emma to Emily means a deeper connection to her roots and a desire for a more genuine expression of self. The actress even mentioned the reason why she changed her name. “It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]. I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ’I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’”

Stone’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. With a series of successful films that have collectively grossed over $1 billion at the box office and two prestigious Academy Awards to her name, her talent and versatility have garnered widespread acclaim. From her breakout role in Zombieland to her captivating performances in La La Land and Poor Things, Stone has captivated audiences with her charisma and range. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Stone’s personal life also holds significance. Her heartfelt acknowledgment of her family, including her husband and daughter, reflects her grounded nature and the importance of love and support in her life. As she embarks on new projects, including the upcoming film Kinds of Kindness, Stone continues to evolve as an artist while staying true to her values and identity.

In an industry often characterized by glamour, Emma Stone’s decision to embrace her given name, Emily, reminds us all of the power of authenticity. As she navigates the spotlight with grace and humility, Stone exemplifies the essence of true artistry: a genuine expression of self that transcends the boundaries of fame and recognition.