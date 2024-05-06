Mrs. Doubtfire’s Kids Reunite 31 Years Later and Spark a Wave of Nostalgia

Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub, and Matthew Lawrence, the trio who portrayed the endearing children in the 1993 hit comedy , Mrs. Doubtfire , recently found themselves in a magical moment, reuniting after 31 years.

Their roles as the kids of the iconic characters portrayed by Robin Williams and Sally Field left a true mark on audiences worldwide. Even after more than 3 decades, their connection remains visible, as proven by their joyful reunion captured in a heartwarming social media post by Wilson.

“So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my ‘Doubtfire’ siblings!” Wilson shared alongside a photo of the trio. “It’s always a joy to see Lisa Jakub and Matthew Lawrence.”

Jakub agreed with the feeling, expressing the delight of reconnecting with her on-screen family. “The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers,” she remarked. “Mara and Matthew still feel like my siblings, even 30 years after filming Mrs. Doubtfire.”