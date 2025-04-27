I Refused to Live With My MIL Unless She Respects My Three Rules

"Hey everyone,

I’m kind of drowning over here and could use some advice. Things have gotten super messy with my MIL, and now I’m wondering if I totally messed up.

So, background: my mother-in-law has been living on her own since she retired last year. Recently, she’s been pretty aggressively hinting (okay, basically demanding) that she move in with us to “make life easier” now that I’m back working full-time and we have two little kids under 5.

The thing is, as much as I desperately need help some days, I’ve never wanted to live with my MIL. She’s... a lot.

After a lot of internal screaming, I said yes — but I set a few ground rules: