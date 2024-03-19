My Mom Ruined Our $9,000 Gender Reveal Party, and My Wife Wants to Cut Her Off: I Don’t Know What to Do

A man suspects his angry mom might’ve messed up his wife’s $9,000 gender reveal party by yanking a fire alarm right before they could reveal the baby’s gender. Wesley, one of the duo behind the TikTok account @candacenysm, decided to spill the beans on camera, giving his followers the lowdown on the whole situation.

The party costed them $9,000.

The TikToker kicks off his video by sharing that his wife is absolutely furious with his mom for «ruining» their $9,000 gender reveal. He explains why this particular gender reveal was so significant for both him and his wife: back when they had their first child, he was just starting to make headway in his job and didn’t have much money to spare for celebrations.

However, with their second baby on the way, they saw it as an opportunity to pull out all the stops and have a lavish gender reveal party. He heaps praise on his significant other, calling her «the best mom in the world,» and expresses his desire to throw her the most fantastic gender reveal party imaginable.

He mentions that Candace, his wife, was in charge of planning the party, while he was prepared to foot the bill for the entire affair.

Wesley mentions that since Candace’s family lives out of state and won’t be able to attend the gender reveal, they thought it would be nice to involve them in the planning process. Candace and her sisters were already taking the lead on organizing everything. After making this decision, Wesley’s mom offered to help plan the gender reveal. However, Candace politely declined, expressing gratitude but insisting that she and her sisters had everything under control.

It’s at this point that Wesley suspects his mother started to take offense. She began asking in a series of text exchanges about her involvement in planning the gender reveal, even inquiring if she would be compensated for her help.

The tea got even hotter.

«Why would you need to get paid to help?» Candace asked Wesley’s mother. In response, his mother angrily retorted, «I’m not your ... maid.» Wesley explains that he wasn’t aware of this text exchange initially. He mentions he was in another room when Candace was messaging his mother and was alarmed when he saw her entering the room in tears.

«There is a grand total of zero people that is ever going to cuss out my wife,» Wesley asserts to the camera. He emphasizes that nobody in the world has the right to disrespect his significant other. In a brief «10 seconds long» phone call, he made his stance crystal clear to his mother. Wesley informed her that she is no longer welcome at the gender reveal party and has no authority to speak to his wife in such a manner.

After the phone call, Wesley decided to «block» his mother temporarily, just until the gender reveal was over.

He thought it was best to let cooler heads prevail and prevent his mother from showing up to the celebration. Despite this, his mother reached out to him several times, expressing remorse for her actions and pleading to attend the party.

Each time she called, Wesley politely reiterated that she had crossed a line and wouldn’t be allowed to attend. Even on the day of the party, she called, expressing regret for her behavior and a desire to be part of the celebration. However, when Wesley insisted she couldn’t come, she reluctantly accepted, saying, «Okay, I have no choice then,» which sounded ominous to him.

Despite this, Wesley focused on hosting the party.

Guests were enjoying themselves, indulging in snacks and food, and enjoying the bouncy house set up for the kids. As the gender reveal moment approached, Wesley’s wife, demonstrating her forgiving nature, suggested inviting his mother over for the reveal.

Wesley texted his mom, who initially agreed to come but failed to show up within the given time frame. Instead, as the countdown began, a fire alarm suddenly blared, causing chaos as everyone evacuated the building. Wesley spotted his mother outside, standing alone, with a calm expression.

Her face only raised suspicions further that she might have been involved.

His wife, observing his mother’s demeanor, suspected her involvement and urged Wesley to confront her. Despite his mother’s denial, Wesley noticed her wet pant legs, suggesting she had been indoors when the sprinklers went off.