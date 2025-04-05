My Mom Turned My Family Against Me for Asking Her to Stop Telling an Embarrassing Story

I've said to her that I've told her repeatedly that I don't like her telling everyone with a pulse that she befriends that story, and that I got fed up with her blatantly ignoring me and my request to stop. She just told me to go to my room and not to come out.

She, of course, told everyone in my family what I did, and my stepdad and grandparents said I shouldn't have embarrassed her like that and to apologize to her. My brother and best friend told me I was right to call her out since I've told her many times to stop embarrassing me with that story and that she needed to learn what I felt.

I do feel bad and want to apologize and talk to her, but at the same time, I still feel like I'm right and that she needed to feel what I feel.