10 People Share the Most Embarrassing Moments That Are Worse Than a Bad Haircut

We’ve all had those moments that make you wish for a time machine or at least the ability to disappear into thin air. Some memories go beyond mild secondhand cringe, they’re the kind that haunt you at 2 AM and make you stare at the ceiling in regret. These 10 stories prove that no matter how bad your last awkward moment was, it probably wasn’t this bad.

1.

I had a great day at a waterpark and towards the afternoon a woman came up to me and whispered in my ear that I have a problem with my swimsuit. I reached behind and noticed a huge gap. The fabric was torn right in the middle. I was running around like this all day and no one said anything.



flabinella / Reddit

2.

Was on an airplane with my girlfriend. She couldn’t get a seat next to me and sat behind me. I thought I’d surprise her and reached my hand back onto her knee. I moved up to her thigh and heard giggling. I looked back and saw that my hand was on the leg of the guy next to her. He saw my face and said, “I just wanted to see how far you’d go.” My girlfriend was in on it and started laughing along with the rest of the row. Was so embarrassed.



nocturnalplur / Reddit

3.

I still think of it when I walk into the offices at work, usually when I arrive there’s nobody there, and I go ahead and do my thing. Walked in to work, music blasting out of my earbuds doing the footloose dance to do a swirl and turn around to see a full conference room of people just staring at me for a solid 10 seconds. Didn’t know there was an early meeting that day.



Daedarus123 / Reddit

4.

I ran into a long-time friend out of nowhere that I hadn’t seen in years. My first thoughts were, “Hey! It’s great to see you. Wow, we’re so close to graduating!” That, however, is not what I said. My first words to her, after all this time, were an enthusiastic, “Wow! We’re so gross!” Going with it, she sarcastically played along and said, “Yeah, because I’m so gross.” To which I stupidly responded by looking up at the ceiling, insane and elongated “true”. I’m mortified just thinking about it. I couldn’t get out of there quick enough.



prsjlnplng / Reddit

5.

11th grade, I was interviewing for a leadership position in a club for next year. I was really nervous, and I walk in and there are a bunch of teachers there as interviewers. When I shake the first teacher’s hand, instead of saying, “Nice to see you,” I said, “Nice to look at you.” Face went tomato red. I still cringe at that when I’m laying in bed at night. Aversatile / Reddit

6.

I hit face-first into a streetlight lamp post because I was staring (while walking) at a beautiful girl walking towards the direction where I am coming from. It was in front of the main gate of our university. Hundreds of students saw it. My friends laughed hard.



KiwiPin0 / Reddit

7.

I was 13 years old. Paid this kid in my class $10 to tell this girl also in my class that I like her and if she would go out with me. He told her that I’d paid him, and she never confronted me about it until 8th grade graduation a few months later.



zzsquier / Reddit

8.

Walked into a pole, hard, with all my school nearby (it was the end of school). I was by myself and felt awkward already and felt the need to say “sorry” to the pole. And then I realized and then proceeded to say, “Wait you’re a pole.” Just kept my head down and walked swiftly on after that.



Hollyse / Reddit

9.

My freshman year of college there was a fire in my dorm. I was in the shower when the alarm went off. Had to jump out and right then, a male RA runs in yelling that we need to evacuate immediately. I grabbed the closest towel I could find and barely covered myself up in time for him to look over. I had to stand outside in nothing but a towel for over two hours while the fire was put out and the building was cleared. The fire was caused by someone microwaving tin foil. I couldn’t call anyone to come get me because it was the first week of school and I hadn’t made any friends who had a car yet.



*****_Material / Reddit

10.

I was playing in the sandbox at recess with my friend. We were making a sandcastle but didn’t have any sand that was wet enough. I’d been holding my pee for a while, and being 5 y. o. I didn’t want to stop playing, so I let it out while I was sitting. I promptly let my friend know that I’d magically found some wet sand that we could build with, and no one was the wiser. We built a good castle. Sorry, Matthew.



yourideas*** / Reddit