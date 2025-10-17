My Niece Uninvited Me From Her Wedding the Night Before — Then Blamed Me for Ruining Everything

She begged me to drive for over an hour before the wedding to deliver it to her venue. I told her that I had put money aside to attend the venue and invested in it. But I also told her that I wouldn’t be able to do such a long trip just to deliver a cake.



It would be fine if I was going there anyway, but I couldn’t just drive that far to do something I agreed with when I thought I would be a guest. She seemed disappointed but accepted it. Yesterday, my phone blew up with messages from my side of the family.



They say my niece was in tears on her big day because I refused to bring her the cake. Apparently, she was going around telling everyone that I ruined her wedding out of spite. I was upset about being uninvited, even though she explained the situation to me, and that I was taking revenge.



My mom said that I was planning on doing the drive anyway so I could’ve brought the cake, and the fact that I didn’t proves that my niece is right. I tried to explain my part of the story, but no one is willing to listen. They all say that I would’ve done it if I were invited.



So Bright Side, was it wrong of me to refuse to drive over an hour to deliver the cake? Or is my family right?



Regards,

Bronwyn E.