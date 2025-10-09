My Pregnant Roommate Tried to Kick Me Out—She Wasn’t Prepared for My Next Move

Hi Bright Side!

I’ve been living with my roommate for two years, and we’re friends. She has a boyfriend, and I’ve always said he isn’t reliable. He doesn’t even have his own place, so sooner or later, she’d need to break up with him. We’ve talked about it countless times, but she never listened and always brushed me off, rolling her eyes and acting like I was overreacting.

Then one night I come home and the living room is full of boxes. She pops out of her room excited like it’s some huge gift for me: “We need to tell you something... we’re having a baby, so he’s going to move in with us. Hope that’s not a problem!”

I honestly didn’t know what to say. I thought it was a terrible idea to have a kid with him, but either way, I wasn’t about to share my place with two more people. I told her how unfair it was, how unprepared they were. And she just smirked, waved her hand dismissively, and said I should move out if I didn’t like it. I stayed quiet, but instead of arguing, I came up with a little “lesson.”