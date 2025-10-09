My Pregnant Roommate Tried to Kick Me Out—She Wasn’t Prepared for My Next Move
Roommate conflicts can turn messy fast. Linda never expected hers to involve a pregnancy, a sudden ultimatum, and a move that changed the dynamic entirely.
Here’s her story:
Hi Bright Side!
I’ve been living with my roommate for two years, and we’re friends. She has a boyfriend, and I’ve always said he isn’t reliable. He doesn’t even have his own place, so sooner or later, she’d need to break up with him. We’ve talked about it countless times, but she never listened and always brushed me off, rolling her eyes and acting like I was overreacting.
Then one night I come home and the living room is full of boxes. She pops out of her room excited like it’s some huge gift for me: “We need to tell you something... we’re having a baby, so he’s going to move in with us. Hope that’s not a problem!”
I honestly didn’t know what to say. I thought it was a terrible idea to have a kid with him, but either way, I wasn’t about to share my place with two more people. I told her how unfair it was, how unprepared they were. And she just smirked, waved her hand dismissively, and said I should move out if I didn’t like it. I stayed quiet, but instead of arguing, I came up with a little “lesson.”
I started leaving subtle but unavoidable reminders everywhere: unpaid bills she always skipped that I had been covering, dishes piling up in the sink, laundry left half-done, and groceries going bad because she ignored them. I secretly hid and moved the things she relied on, forcing her to notice the chaos she constantly shrugged off.
It didn’t take long. The apartment turned into a minefield of small annoyances she couldn’t ignore. Arguments between her and her boyfriend escalated over the tiniest things. The stress of managing even a fraction of the household responsibilities hit them hard. Within a couple of weeks, they realized moving in together was far from the easy solution they imagined, and he moved out.
I know it probably wasn’t the nicest way to handle a pregnant roommate, but she was manipulative, entitled, and completely disrespectful. Now it’s been two weeks, and while I feel a tiny bit guilty of how I handled it, I also know I had to protect my space and make a pointed lesson about boundaries.
Sincerely,
Linda
Linda, thanks for opening up. We’re glad you reached out to us. Here are a few suggestions that might make navigating this a bit easier.
Sometimes the best fix is a calm, honest talk, not a heated reaction.
Try talking to her when things are calm. She may have blurted things out in the heat of stress, not really meaning to push you away. Let her know you care about her and want her to feel supported, but that you also need respect in your own home.
It’s easier to move forward when you’re on the same team.
Remind her that support doesn’t have to be a battle. You both can benefit from leaning on each other. Her pregnancy might be tough, and she may not even realize how much she’ll need you. Instead of making it “her vs. you,” show her how staying together could actually help her.
Clear agreements now prevent chaos later.
Consider a compromise, like setting house expectations for her bf. He doesn’t have to take over your space. You can still make it clear this is your home, too. Sometimes putting small agreements in place avoids bigger conflicts later.
Sometimes leaving isn’t losing; it’s gaining freedom.
If the stress keeps piling up, maybe see this as a chance to move on. A fresh space could feel like breathing again, especially if you’ve been walking on eggshells. Change feels scary, but it can also give you more peace than you expected.
At the end of the day, Linda, this is about finding a way to protect your own peace while still showing care. Whether that means talking things through, setting small agreements, or even starting fresh somewhere new, you’re not stuck without choices. No matter which path you take, remember — you deserve a home that feels safe, steady, and yours.
