My Sister Insulted the Way I Parent Her Kid, So I Let Her Know the Consequences

I (19M) live at home with my parents, my sister “Ruth” (24F), and her 1.5yr old daughter “Scarlet” (Names changed for privacy reasons)

Ruth isn’t exactly the greatest mother. She does do whatever Ruth wants to do — and Scarlet’s more of an afterthought for her. My parents and I are basically raising Scarlet at this point, and when Ruth decides she wants to be a mother, she gets involved. I don’t love it, but I have taken on a lot of responsibilities with my niece because I want her to have the best life possible and positive influences to guide her.