My Sister Insulted the Way I Parent Her Kid, So I Let Her Know the Consequences
Taking care of someone else’s child isn’t always recognized. One Reddit user shared how they raised their niece, but their efforts went mostly unappreciated.
Here’s his story:
I (19M) live at home with my parents, my sister “Ruth” (24F), and her 1.5yr old daughter “Scarlet” (Names changed for privacy reasons)
Ruth isn’t exactly the greatest mother. She does do whatever Ruth wants to do — and Scarlet’s more of an afterthought for her. My parents and I are basically raising Scarlet at this point, and when Ruth decides she wants to be a mother, she gets involved. I don’t love it, but I have taken on a lot of responsibilities with my niece because I want her to have the best life possible and positive influences to guide her.
Then came the morning when things boiled over.
Yesterday morning, my niece was calling for me when she woke up from a nap. So I did the usual routine of changing her, reading to her, and then getting her a snack.
About halfway through her snack, Ruth came downstairs. And when she noticed that I had given her bananas, she got mad. She said that I shouldn’t feed her bananas because she’ll just mush them into the highchair tray, and it will be a bigger mess to clean up later. Said that it would “make her life harder later” and that I’m “annoying”.
Suddenly, everything they’d been avoiding came spilling out.
I told her that if she’s got a problem with how I’m caring for (and basically raising) her child, then she can start looking after herself. And that, let’s face it, she probably wouldn’t even be cleaning up the bananas later. She got mad and said that I have no right to judge her parenting and that I don’t know how hard it is being a single parent.
So, was I wrong for telling my sister that if she has a problem with how I’m raising her kid she can raise her herself?
The comment section quickly filled with reactions from other Reddit users, who offered their own takes on the situation:
- You have no right to judge her parenting ... which parenting? The one she avoids like the plague?... Don’t be naive, this situation is unstable for all of you because your sister is unstable. It’s time to record and collect proof of her “parenting” because she seems like one of those people who weaponize their child. © MasterpieceOk4688 / Reddit
- It’s fine if a baby mashes food. It’s part of development. They’re exploring, and they’re not exactly eating with forks and knives. Honest to goodness. Thank God you and your parents are there © D****RedYoga / Reddit
- That’s a good thing. She’s mimicking people feeding her. In other words, she’s learning how to socialize with the world. One of the ways she’s been socialized is that her family (who loves her) has fed her, so she’s feeding you back (because she loves you).
The mashing is just about texture and how it feels. She’ll mash everything for a few months. Everything in the whole world is new. She has to experience everything. Sometimes that’s really messy. © LavenderGwendoly / Reddit
- Exactly. My wife’s company has a department of therapists that specialize in pediatric food therapy. A lot of children are born with different conditions that can cause them to avoid certain foods. But you’d be surprised how many kids they see that have texture avoidance bc they were raised by Type A parents that didn’t allow them to explore food (i.e. make a mess) at a young age. Squishing bananas is great for kids this age.
And I don’t blame the parents, if it weren’t for my wife I would have been that Type A parent trying to stop them from making a mess. © Nr673 / Reddit
- You sound like a good uncle stepping up for your niece. A lot of people your age wouldn’t. That’s another reason you’re right to call out your sister for complaining. At 19, I wouldn’t even babysit my stepsister, let alone a baby. © pink**** / Reddit
- She isn’t a single parent. She’s a person who had a kid and lives in the same house as the kid. Even the kid knows it. She calls for you after a nap, not her birth giver. So, if she wants to be a real single parent, then let her. Not your kid, not your problem. Literally. Tell your mom and you and grandma will no longer be caring for Ruth’s child. She said she’s a single parent, then she can be a single parent. I give her a day before she’s on her knees begging you and mom to take back over again. And you shouldn’t. You’re 19. You should be living your life. Enjoying your youth. Not playing parent because your lazy sister can’t be bothered to care the kid she chose to have.
© R4eth / Reddit
- You should have said “I do know what it’s like being a single parent. I’m raising your kid for you.”
© secastillo / Reddit
Taking care of someone else’s child often goes unnoticed, but your effort still matters. Stepping in to provide love and guidance can shape a child’s life in ways that aren’t always visible. Even when appreciation is missing, your impact is real and lasting.
Ever wondered how to handle friends who always forget to pay you back? Discover a clever and unexpected way one person turned the tables in this read.