12 Kids Who Delivered the Most Touching Moments When Least Expected
- “Saw a cute little boy, probably 3 or 4, smiling at me while in line at a grocery store checkout. I smiled back, he said ’Hi,’ so I said ’Hi,’ back. His mom was smiling, and I said, ’What a handsome little man.’ He said, ’If you come to my house, I have chocolate money.’ Best offer I’ve ever had.” © MopsyMom / Reddit
- “My mom loves to tell people that as a toddler, I very seriously told off a man for trying to cross a road without holding his mummy’s hand. He was definitely an adult and did not know the elderly woman standing next to him, but they dutifully held hands and crossed the road together. I told him he was a good boy.” © ValuableMine9 / Reddit
- “I was watching Annie with my 5-year-old son (one of my favorite movies from my childhood), and he asked me why Miss Hannigan, the cruel orphanage supervisor, made the girls say, ‘I love you, Miss Hannigan,’ after she was mean to them.
I replied, ’I don’t know, buddy, she’s a mean person.”
He said, “I think no one ever told her they love her, so she has to make them tell her.” © Unknown author / Reddit
- “My brother was diagnosed with Leukemia at around 4 years old. After months of treatment, he was only getting worse, and the doctors went from hopeful to realistic. Later on, my mom told me that one night she was with him in the hospital, and she started crying (she tried not to do that around him). She said he patted her back reassuringly (a habit he learned from her) and told her, ‘It’s okay, Mom. I know I’m dying. I’m not scared. I just don’t want you to be sad.’ I’ve spent a lot of my time with kids who have a terminal illness. They age faster than anyone.
ETA: My brother lived. One day, miraculously, he started showing signs of responding to treatment. The doctors weren’t sure what had happened with the turnaround, but we were thrilled. He’s been in remission for over 10 years now.” © Chuck_Lotus / Reddit
- “A few weeks ago, my three-year-old son was cuddling in his mother’s arms and sweet-talking to her. Here it goes
him: ’Mom, I’m the little baby mouse and you’re the mama mouse’
her: ’Oh, honey, that’s sweet, thanks’
him: ’...and daddy is the daddy mouse’
her: ’Oh, ok, sweet.’
him: ...
her: ...
him: ...
her: ’And your little sister?’
him: ’MY SISTER IS A RAT!’” © oui_mais_non / Reddit
- “Was having a father-daughter moment with my then 6-year-old. She was worried about something, but was struggling to open up to me. Eventually, she did.
Me: You can always talk to me about anything. I’ll always be there for you. Even when you’re all grown up.
She: If you’re still alive.” © FrannyyU / Reddit
I'm so proud of the kid who said. "The only job that matters to me is being my dad." They got a point! So true
- "Last Thursday, after I had a particularly stressful day at work, my 7-year-old said, ’The only job that matters to me is being my dad, and you’re awesome at it. And if mommy leaves you for another dad, I will always tell the new dad that my old dad was my favorite dad.’ ’Thanks. I love you. Where’s your mom?’ © damecourt / Reddit
- “I was teaching my 3-year-old nephew to climb a tree. He got up to a spot just above my head, looked around, and said, ’WHOOOA. I can see the whole neighborhood from here!!’ We were on the farm with no visible neighbors.” © Unknown author / Reddit
- “My 3yo son looked at me and said, ’You’re having a baby!’ I’d just found out I was pregnant and told no one. I asked how he knew, he shrugged and said, ’Just a feeling.’ Less than a week later, I miscarried, and later that day, he looked at me and said, ’Oh, no more baby.’” © seekingzion0806 / Reddit
- “Adorable and heartbreaking at the same time. Regarding Santa, a friend’s daughter was approaching the age where the belief starts to crack. When he saw hesitation on her part during a ’What do you want Santa to bring you for Christmas’ discussion, he asked her if she believed in him. Her answer: ’My heart wants to, but my head won’t let me!’” © The_P**ter / Reddit
- “5-year-old: ’Today is my lucky day!’
Me: ’Oh yeah?’
5YO: ’Yup. My lucky day.’
Me: ’So, what happened today?
5YO:
Me:
5YO: ’Well, I don’t think that’s any of your business.’” © Arbenyn / Reddit
- “I baked muffins for my five-year-old, and he said, ’Well, they taste okay, but I’m thinking the people at the stores do a better job.’ I just LOVE how brutally honest children are, and not in a passive-aggressive way like adults tend to do, just straight up honesty. He gave me a hug afterwards and asked if we could play outside. I love kids, they’re great—most of the time.” © UnsavouryPie / Reddit
