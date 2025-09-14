My Brother Refused to Lend Me Money When I Was Desperate—Now I’ve Got the Ultimate Revenge

I saw my chance for a little payback. But refusing outright would have made him—and my parents—call me petty and selfish. So, I said, “Sure, I’ll help,” and asked him for all the details—account number, amount, everything. Then, instead of wiring the money, I drafted a “loan agreement,” full of legal jargon, a high interest rate, and a clause that said if he defaulted, he’d owe me double.

When we met for coffee, I slid the agreement across the table. He laughed at first, thinking it was a joke. “Go ahead and sign,” I said calmly. “This is how responsible adults handle money, right? You taught me that.”

The look on his face was priceless—a mix of shock, embarrassment, and the slow realization that I’d flipped the script. He mumbled something about needing time to think and left without the agreement. So I let the silence do the work.

Over the next few days, I watched him list his jet ski on Facebook Marketplace, then his expensive watch. He never mentioned the loan again.

Now, I feel like I finally stood up for myself—but part of me still feels conflicted and a little guilty.

Sincerely,

Louis