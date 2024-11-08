My Sister Is Mad at Me Because I Treat My Dog as a Human

Living with a pet can be tricky when roommates don’t see eye to eye on cleanliness. Our reader’s love for her dog clashes with her sister’s requests, which sparks arguments over shared items. While she treats her dog like family, her sister can’t get past her fear of germs. The tensions are high, and the sister’s frustration has reached a breaking point.

Respect her boundaries.

Your sister is germophobic, and this is a big deal to her. Living with someone who has these kinds of sensitivities means you’ll need to make some adjustments to keep the peace. It might seem like she’s overreacting, but it’s important to respect her comfort levels. Try not to use shared items like her hairbrush or towels for your dog, as it really impacts her sense of cleanliness and safety.

Get separate dog supplies.

It’s a good idea to get some dedicated dog items, like a separate brush, towels, and bowls just for your furry friend. This way, you can continue caring for your dog the way you want without it turning into a source of conflict. Having items that are just for your pet means your sister won’t have to worry about shared things being used for the dog.

Understand her point of view.

To you, your dog is a clean, beloved part of your life. For someone with germophobia, sharing personal items with a pet might be incredibly uncomfortable. Try to see things from her perspective — it could help you find a solution that works for both of you.

Keep your space clean.

If you continue sharing a home, make sure your dog’s area is always clean and well-kept. Keeping the dog’s belongings like bedding, food bowls, and toys in their own designated space can go a long way in maintaining order and hygiene. By doing this, you’re not only respecting your sister’s need for cleanliness but also showing her that your dog doesn’t impact the hygiene of the rest of the house.