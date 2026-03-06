My Son Invited Me to a Trip With His Family, Then I Discovered They Are Plotting to Leave Me There

Dear Bright Side,

Hello. My name is Liz. I’m a 73-year-old widow.

My son and daughter-in-law wanted to take their four children to visit our relatives in Florida. My son, who’s been struggling financially, begged me to come along and cover all the expenses. I agreed, wanting to help and spend time with my family.

But the day before the trip, I overheard my daughter-in-law quietly say, “Your mom shouldn’t suspect that we’ll make her stay there...” I froze as I discovered that my son and daughter-in-law were plotting to make me move in with my sister.

My sister is unmarried, and for the past two years, my son has been dropping hints that I should go live with her in Florida. He even once said, “Mom, you’re getting older. Maybe it’s time for you to move out and let us have the house. We’re a family and we need the space.”

I live alone in a large home, and my daughter-in-law often complains that their apartment is too small—that they should be living in my house instead. I’ve always refused to leave. This is my home, and I’m not ready to give it up.

But now I realized this trip was never just about a family vacation. It was a calculated attempt to just “dump me” there, to put me in a position where I’d feel pressured to live with my sister.

The next day, instead of boarding the flight, I called my lawyer and told him I wanted to change my will. I decided my son would no longer inherit anything. Instead, I want my house and savings to go to a charity after I am gone.

Did I go too far? Maybe. But I feel deeply hurt and betrayed by my son’s actions. This wasn’t just a suggestion, it felt like a secret eviction wrapped in kindness.

Sincerely,

Liz