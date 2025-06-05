My Son Left His Stay-at-Home Wife for Being "Lazy"—He Didn’t Expect Me to Take Her Side

Hey, Bright Side! I’ve always liked your platform because it’s a place where people can share their thoughts openly. I’ve been part of discussions on your page before, giving advice and sharing my views on different stories. Now, I need some opinions from your audience about a situation. My son Jim said his wife, Lila, was wasting her potential after she chose to become a stay-at-home mom.



Michael married Lila in college. She was just as ambitious and intelligent, so they quickly bonded over their shared interests and similar personalities. After graduating, they both built successful careers and had a generally smooth relationship.

But everything changed six months ago after their child was born. The birth was tough, so Lila decided to quit her job and not return after maternity leave. She wanted to recover and spend more time with the baby.



My son stopped helping with household chores, arguing that if Lila wasn’t working, she had enough time to handle everything on her own, and he’s too tired from work to do anything else around the house. He called her lazy and decided to divorce her last year. Lila was devastated.

After the separation, Michael came to live with me. I felt really sad watching everything happen. I always tried to teach Michael about respect and empathy, but somehow he seemed to have forgotten those values.