Wow, I am SO SORRY for your experience with this issue. My own brother would talk to a stranger before he would talk to me. Even if we were in the SAME HOUSE. BUT if he needed money, I was his FAVORITE PERSON. I wish I had some words of wisdom and peace for you. If you truly want to rebuild the relationship and have some TRUST, you have to go slowly. He can do it again if you let him. Only YOU KNOW what you can put up with, and WITHOUT. I pray that you can find it in your heart to at least listen to AN HONEST APOLOGY, and that HE GIVES YOU THE TRUTH. This is something only you know the answer to.
My Son Was Ashamed to Introduce Me to His Rich Girlfriend, So I Made Sure He Learned Some Respect
Dear Bright Side,
When my husband died, I worked double shifts to raise our son. Years later, he moved abroad and fell in love with a wealthy woman. During a video call, when she asked who I was, he introduced me as “his old nanny.”
I was so shocked that a week later I bought a ticket, flew over, and knocked on his door with my old photo album in hand. When he opened it, shock washed over his face.
I met his eyes and said quietly, “The nanny is here to see if her boy still remembers his mother.” For a moment, no one breathed. Then his eyes filled with tears, and I knew something in him had finally come home.
Now I’m stuck with the aftertaste of it all. He calls, he apologizes, he tries to rebuild what he let rot. And I...I’m torn. A piece of me wants to let him in; another piece is still bruised from being erased.
So tell me: How do you let someone back into your heart when they once pretended you weren’t even part of their life—especially when that someone is your own child?
— Elizabeth
What a tough situation, but don’t lose hope. Our children sometimes numb out to how their actions make us feel, and they only realize it afterward, so try keeping these few suggestions we’ve piled up for you in mind.
- Give yourself permission to feel hurt without rushing to fix it. Grief, anger, confusion—they’re all valid. Trying to patch things up before you’re ready only makes the wounds deeper.
- Try to see where he’s coming from, even if it hurts. Sometimes people rewrite their past out of shame or fear, not just disrespect. It doesn’t excuse him, but understanding can soften the pain.
- Keep the door slightly open. People grow at their own pace. He might need time to realize what he’s lost before he can truly come back.
- Set clear boundaries. When he reaches out, make sure it’s on terms that protect your well-being. Love doesn’t mean you have to accept disrespect.
- Cherish your memories for yourself. Your photo album, your stories—they’re your anchor. Don’t expect him to carry the same memories or the same feelings. People process family differently.
- Focus on what’s possible now, not what should have been. If you reconnect, build new experiences instead of rewriting the past. Sometimes healing comes from new memories, not old ones.
- Protect your heart like it’s fragile, because it is. If he lets you down, step back. You don’t owe him endless chances.
- Try to remember he’s probably just as messed up inside. Not excusing him, but sometimes people act wrong when they’re ashamed or scared.
- But don’t let him walk all over you, either. If he calls or shows up, you get to decide when and how. You’re not obligated to be available on demand.
- Talk to people who get it, who don’t judge or tell you to “just forgive.” You need a real support system, not platitudes.
- Be open to whatever relationship is left. It might never be what you dreamed, but sometimes that’s okay. Sometimes it’s enough.
