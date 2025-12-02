My Son Was Ashamed to Introduce Me to His Rich Girlfriend, So I Made Sure He Learned Some Respect

Dear Bright Side,

When my husband died, I worked double shifts to raise our son. Years later, he moved abroad and fell in love with a wealthy woman. During a video call, when she asked who I was, he introduced me as “his old nanny.”

I was so shocked that a week later I bought a ticket, flew over, and knocked on his door with my old photo album in hand. When he opened it, shock washed over his face.

I met his eyes and said quietly, “The nanny is here to see if her boy still remembers his mother.” For a moment, no one breathed. Then his eyes filled with tears, and I knew something in him had finally come home.