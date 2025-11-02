My Son’s Girlfriend Took My Kindness for Weakness, So I Finally Put My Foot Down

I live with my son, Jack, and his wife, Georgia. I provide them with the master bedroom, so they can live in private while I take the guest room. I clean, sometimes cook, and do all of the bills. The only thing I ask is $10 from each of them per week.

So, I am friends with Georgia’s mom and dad. I’ve been over to their house a few times, and it is pretty large. I told them how my son and Georgia are looking for an apartment and asked if they could pitch in.