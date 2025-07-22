I Made My Stepdaughter Pay Rent After My Husband’s Death, My House Has New Rules Now

"Hi Bright Side,

I’m Linda. I’m 43, my stepdaughter, Jerry, is 20. Her dad—my husband—died suddenly two months ago. Heart attack. No warning. One day he was mowing the lawn, next day I’m picking out his urn. Life.

Now, the house. It’s big. He and I bought it together five years ago, both names on the mortgage. His daughter moved in with us when she was 15, after her mom passed. Trauma, grief, therapy, the whole thing.

My husband bent over backward for her. Anything she wanted—done. She didn’t do chores, didn’t work, didn’t go to college, just sat around “developing a startup” with Dad. He called it “nurturing her dreams.” I called it freeloading.

Now he’s gone. And I’m still here, paying the bills. And guess what? She’s still acting like Daddy’s little CEO.

So, last week, I told her, “This isn’t a grief hotel. You pay rent, or you move out.” Simple as that. She looked at me like I was crazy or something. Said she’s “still processing” and “can’t work right now.”

I told her she has two options:

1. Get a job, pay rent like an adult.

2. Go find another place that lets you live for free.

Because here’s the thing: This is my home now. I’m not her emotional support landlord. Life’s tough, kid. Nobody hands you anything. Your dad did, but that’s over.

She didn’t cry. She didn’t yell. She just nodded and said, “Okay.” Real calm. Too calm.

Fast-forward to yesterday—I get a call from Chase. Turns out she got into my husband’s accounts and filed paperwork to get access to the LLC he set up for that “startup” they were building. Guess who’s now a 51% stakeholder in the business that pays my property taxes?

Yeah. Her. Now, she has created a home office and now calls it her “corporate headquarters.” In my house. I told her it’s not serious, and she goes, “What? You said I need to start paying to live here. I’m working now.”

In addition, now everyone’s calling me a heartless witch for “kicking out a grieving orphan” and “robbing her of her home and choices.” Apparently I’m the villain for not wanting to play mommy-dearest to a grown adult who’s never paid a bill in her life.

So tell me, people, did I actually go too far trying to teach her how to stand on her own, or is this just what tough love looks like when there’s no dad left to sugarcoat it?"