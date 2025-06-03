What to Do When Your Adult Child Treats You With Disrespect

Communication is key to resolving any conflict, but when emotions run high, it’s easy for things to escalate. Approach difficult conversations calmly and with empathy, focusing on expressing how you feel without attacking your adult child. Using “I” statements, such as “I feel hurt when you speak to me like that,” or “I hear that you’re upset,” can help foster understanding. If the conversation escalates, suggesting a break can help both parties regain composure and return to the discussion when emotions settle.