9 Tips for Grown-Up Children on How to Patch Things Up With Your Parents

If you want to improve the quality of your relationship with your parents, don’t ask them to do things for you that you can do yourself. For example, every time you ask them for money or complain about someone, you show your dependence on them as a child.

But even though this is the easiest way to solve problems, it can create an imbalance in the relationship where your parents will still see you as a child. The more responsibility you take on, the more your parents will treat you as an adult.