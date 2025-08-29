My Stepsister Ruined My Mom’s Wedding Dress, but I Got Even on Her Big Day

Hey Bright Side!

I’m still fuming about this. My mom’s wedding dress is the only real thing I have left from her. I wore it at my wedding, and I’ve kept it safe all these years because it means the world to me. I thought one day I’d be able to pass it down.

Then my stepsister, Anya, gets engaged and asks me if she can wear it for her wedding. Honestly, I wasn’t sure at first (it felt strange) but she promised she’d take care of it. She said all the right things, and I wanted to believe her. So I agreed.

On the wedding day, I was shocked. She had completely changed it. Cut it short, altered the whole design, like it was just some random dress she could play around with. And my dad (her stepdad) already knew! He actually said, “She just wanted it to look less old-fashioned and fit her figure better. Honestly, I think she was right.” I couldn’t believe it. This wasn’t just about fashion. That dress was my last connection to my mom. And they acted like I was overreacting.