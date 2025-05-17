My Wife Cheated on Me, But Karma Soon Caught Up With Her

Hi Bright Side,



I, Jason, am 45 and have been married to my wife, Tina, for 15 years. We have a good, solid marriage and opted not to have kids mutually. Recently, things took a shocking turn. My wife got a new, high-paying job. I was happy for her, of course, and this also meant we could spend more money on trips and also increase our investments, as we both plan to retire before 60.



The thing is, she started being a little distant with me and secretive as well. Suddenly, her out-of-town business trips increased, to the point her behavior finally raised suspicions. Then, I chanced upon proof, accidentally, in my car that she had borrowed.



I found receipts from a hotel matching the dates of these trips and followed her the next time. Sure enough, she was cheating. The man she was with is someone I knew to be dishonest. I confronted my wife that evening, and after trying to deny it, she confessed to everything. What truly broke my heart was that she admitted that she was in love with him and did not have any feelings for me anymore.