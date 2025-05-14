NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returned to Earth After 7 Months in Space—The Way He Changed Shocked People
At 70, most people are settling into retirement—but NASA astronaut Don Pettit had other plans. He just returned from months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the oldest active astronaut to complete such a mission. Here’s what we know about this historic achievement.
Celebrating 70 in Orbit.
NASA astronaut Don Pettit with two cosmonauts returned to Earth on April 19, after a seven-month mission aboard the International Space Station. The three astronauts left the space station on April 20 (Kazakhstan time), landing safely southeast of Dzhezkazgan.
During their 220-day mission, they orbited Earth 3,520 times and traveled over 93 million miles. The crew originally launched and docked with the station on September 11, 2024.
Pettit’s milestone birthday in orbit was more than symbolic—it made him the oldest person ever to serve on an operational space mission.
With over 370 days spent in space across three missions, he remains one of NASA’s most experienced astronauts. His active participation in this mission highlights the role older astronauts can play in high-performance environments and sets a new precedent for age in human spaceflight.
Following his return, several concerned space fans took to X to discuss his appearance.
’I’m pretty worried about Don. I’m not sure but I think he might have fainted while they carried him,’ one user wrote.
Another added: ’I hope Don Pettit is ok, he did not look well at all when they extracted him from the capsule. It’s his 70th today, veteran astronaut.’
However, NASA maintains that Mr Pettit is ’doing well and in the range of what is expected for him’.
’According to NASA officials at the landing site, is doing well and in the range of what is expected for him following return to Earth,’ NASA tweeted.
