NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returned to Earth After 7 Months in Space—The Way He Changed Shocked People

Following his return, several concerned space fans took to X to discuss his appearance.

’I’m pretty worried about Don. I’m not sure but I think he might have fainted while they carried him,’ one user wrote.

Another added: ’I hope Don Pettit is ok, he did not look well at all when they extracted him from the capsule. It’s his 70th today, veteran astronaut.’

However, NASA maintains that Mr Pettit is ’doing well and in the range of what is expected for him’.

’According to NASA officials at the landing site, is doing well and in the range of what is expected for him following return to Earth,’ NASA tweeted.