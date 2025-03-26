8 Ways NASA Astronauts’ Bodies Change After 9 Months in Space

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched into space on June 5, 2024, for what was supposed to be a quick 10-day mission aboard the International Space Station. But then… the thrusters malfunctioned.

NASA made the call: Stay on the ISS until a safe return is possible. The result? They spent a jaw-dropping 286 days in space—making them one of the longest-serving NASA astronauts on a single mission.