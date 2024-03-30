New Girl Cast: Where Are They Now? Their Careers and Personal Lives After the Iconic Sitcom

When New Girl debuted in 2011, nobody anticipated the impact it would have. The show revolves around Jess, a quirky schoolteacher, who moves in with three men: Nick, Schmidt, and Winston. The series quickly became a hit, winning awards and featuring celebrity cameos. Even after its 2018 conclusion, New Girl remains popular thanks to streaming. Meanwhile, the cast members have pursued various projects. Keep reading to discover what they’ve been up to since leaving the iconic loft.

Zooey Deschanel as Jessica Day

Jake Johnson as Nick Miller

Nick is one of Jess’ roommates, who she eventually enters an on-and-off relationship. Before New Girl, Jake Johnson appeared in the rom-com No Strings Attached, written by the show’s creator, Liz Meriwether. He kept busy with movies, like Safety Not Guaranteed with Aubrey Plaza and Jurassic World. On the show, Johnson’s chemistry with Zooey Deschanel was undeniable. But he also had a special bond with Max Greenfield’s character, Schmidt. According to Johnson, their relationship felt like more than just friendship, it was like a romance. «For me as Jake, I feel like Zooey Deschanel was my big TV romance, but equally, I also feel like Max Greenfield was my other TV romantic partner, because Nick and Schmidt did not just feel like buddies to me. It felt like, we are in a romance. I did more scenes sitting next to Max talking about how I felt about him than I did with Jess. I think there’s more affection and actual scenes between Nick and Schmidt than there is between Nick and Jess,» the actor opened up. After New Girl, Johnson voiced a character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel. He also starred in the comedy Tag, based on a true story. Nowadays, you can catch Johnson in the TV series Minx, where he plays Doug Renetti. He’s also set to make his directorial debut in a comedy thriller called Self Reliance, alongside Anna Kendrick and Andy Samberg. In his personal life, Johnson married artist Erin Payne in 2006. They met when she was bartending, just like his character in New Girl. They have twin daughters named Elizabeth and Olivia, born in 2014.

Max Greenfield as Schmidt

Hannah Simone as Cece Parekh

Another star of New Girl cast is Cece Parekh. Schmidt fell head over heels for Jess’ best friend the moment he saw her. Not only was Hannah Simone’s character a model, but she also started her own modeling agency called Cece’s Boys. Before New Girl, Simone worked as a Canadian TV host, interviewing bands and artists for MuchMusic. While playing Cece, she also appeared in movies like the 2013 Oldboy remake, Folk Hero and Funny Guy, and Killing Gunther. You can even spot her in a music video with Danny Trejo for Train’s song «Angel in Blue Jeans». Currently, Simone plays newspaper style editor Sam in the ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet. You can also hear her share behind-the-scenes tales from New Girl on the rewatch podcast. She expressed, «Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I’m so excited that we’ve created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!» Simone married Canadian musician and designer Jesse Giddings in 2016, and they welcomed a son the following year.

Damon Wayans Jr. as Coach

Damon Wayans Jr. made a big impact as Coach, the competitive roommate, in the first episode of the show. However, he had to leave because he was committed to another sitcom called Happy Endings. Luckily, he returned for New Girl’s third and fourth seasons, plus a few more episodes later on. «I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to come back to New Girl in season 3 to reprise the role of Coach. Working with this incredibly talented and funny cast and crew has been one of the best experiences of my career,» Wayans said. Before leaving Apartment 4D for the first time, Wayans worked with other members of the famous Wayans family on projects like the movies Blankman and Dance Flick. He also appeared in The Other Guys, starred with his New Girl costar Jake Johnson in Let’s Be Cops, and voiced Wasabi in Disney’s animated movie Big Hero 6. After leaving New Girl again, Wayans Jr. starred in the sitcom Happy Together and voiced Arnold Evans in some episodes of Bob’s Burgers. Fans can expect to see him team up with his father, Damon Wayans of In Living Color and SNL fame, for a new comedy series project at CBS. Wayans Jr. married Samara Saraiva in 2016. He has children with his wife and his ex-girlfriend, Aja Metoyer.

Lamorne Morris as Winston Bishop

Lamorne Morris joined the regular cast as Winston after the pilot episode. In the loft, he’s known for his failed pranks and for being a devoted cat dad to Ferguson. New Girl was Morris’ big break. Before landing the role, he did commercials and hosted shows on BET. Since then, Morris has been busy with both movies and TV shows. You might have seen him in films like Game Night, The Christmas Chronicles, Yesterday, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Desperados. On TV, he’s been in Hulu’s Woke and Solar Opposites. Morris is also one of the hosts on the New Girl rewatch podcast. At present, there’s no sign of him dating anyone. While he’s been associated with a few women in the past, it appears he chooses to keep his romantic affairs away from public scrutiny.

Nasim Pedrad as Aly Nelson

Rob Reiner as Bob Day

Jamie Lee Curtis as Joan Day

Megan Fox as Reagan Lucas

Sweet New Girl cast reunion has fans crying.

Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson delighted fans by reuniting at the premiere of Jake’s new film, Self Reliance, in Los Angeles in January 2024. Zooey wore a vibrant dress and a black blazer, while Jake looked sharp in a black shirt and tan jacket. The two posed for photos together, with Jake even holding Zooey close. This marked their first public reunion since their show, New Girl, ended in 2018. Photos of the pair at the premiere were shared on Instagram by Hulu and Jake. Fans of New Girl expressed excitement in the comments, with many celebrating the reunion of their beloved characters, Nick and Jess. The film’s premiere also featured Jake’s co-stars Anna Kendrick, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, and Andy Samberg, who stars in the movie directed by Jake.