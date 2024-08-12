Pierce Brosnan Celebrates 23 Years of Marriage With Wife Keely, Who Shares a Heartfelt Tribute

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan’s love story has spanned three decades, beginning with their fateful meeting in Mexico in 1994. As they celebrate 23 years of marriage, Keely shares heartfelt reflections on their journey on her Instagram.

Charlie Steffens/AdMedia/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News Flora 20 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Keely, 60, celebrated the special occasion by sharing a post on Instagram. She posted a series of photos from her wedding to Pierce, 71, starting her caption by noting their marriage date in 2001 and the location where they tied the knot, “August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland.” “✨ ’You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known.’ FSF ✨ Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial ✨,” Keely continued.

Keely first met the James Bond star in 1994 at a party in Mexico, where she was on assignment as a TV correspondent. In a 2001 interview, she described her first impression of the actor as “tall, dark, and handsome—everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to.” “He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, ’Wow! Wow!’” she added. A few days later, they had their first date under the stars, staying up and talking until 3 a.m. “There were fireworks going off over our heads,” Keely remembered.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/East News

Marking 30 years since they met in Mexico, Keely wrote on Instagram earlier this year, “How could I have known as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?” She added, “Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later.”