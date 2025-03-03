Plus-Size Traveler Sparks Outrage Over Airline Free Extra Seat Request Debate

"What's actually outrageous here is that we're forced to pay twice for the same accommodation anyone else gets with just one ticket," she captioned her viral TikTok.

She also pointed out, "And let’s not forget, airline seats keep shrinking every year, making it even harder for people who already need extra space."

Jae’lynn summed up her position clearly: "It’s time they stop profiting from our bodies and start treating everyone fairly."

For her, the issue is about more than comfort — it’s about equal treatment for all passengers, regardless of size. However, once her video started circulating, the conversation quickly took off — and not everyone was on her side.