Princess Catherine and Prince William Make Their First Public Appearance Since Completing Chemo — All Eyes Are on One Detail

Princess Catherine and Prince William stole the spotlight during their visit to Southport, marking Catherine’s first public appearance after completing chemotherapy. The royal couple, side by side and smiling, left fans in awe with their surprising outing, as many were thrilled to see the princess looking well. However, keen observers couldn’t help but notice something in their appearance that sparked curiosity.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/East News

On October 10, World Mental Health Day, Princess Catherine, and her husband, Prince William, made an unannounced visit to Southport. This visit was particularly significant as it marked Catherine’s first public appearance since completing chemotherapy.



The royal couple met with the families of Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7), and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9), who passed away during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Fans were touched by Catherine’s presence, especially given her recent battle with cancer.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/East News

Though William’s attendance was expected, Catherine’s participation was a surprise. It was her first public event since she announced on September 9 that she had completed chemotherapy, six months after revealing she was undergoing cancer treatment in March. During the visit, the royal couple also privately met with the dance teacher and the families of the victims.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William to offer support and empathy to the Southport community. After their visit, they reaffirmed their commitment to the community, pledging to “stand with everyone in Southport” in a social media post. While their emotional engagement was a key focus, the couple’s fashion choices also caught attention.



Catherine stood out in autumnal tones, wearing a long chocolate-brown double-breasted coat over a flowing burgundy midi dress with white polka dots and a pussybow neckline. She paired the outfit with deep brown suede pumps and leaf-shaped gold earrings. Her signature silky waves and natural makeup completed her elegant, understated look. Prince William, wearing a gray blazer with a subtle plaid pattern, dark gray trousers, and brown suede shoes, complemented her style. His burgundy sweater and tie coordinated seamlessly with Catherine’s dress, adding a polished touch to his outfit.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/East News

Their public appearance sparked a wave of attention on social media. One fan expressed, “So lovely to see our Princess 💗💗 p.s. the matching burgundy looks great.” Another chimed in, saying, “They’re matchy-matchy! Love this couple!” Others also noticed the color coordination, with one pointing out, “I hadn’t noticed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are matching—their outfits, the colours I mean.” Some users appreciated the subtlety of their wardrobe choices. “I love how they subtly match; they don’t need to be salt & pepper shakers. It’s obvious they’re the Prince & Princess of Wales,” one person remarked. Meanwhile, others highlighted the deeper significance of their visit, with one fan stating, “Great to see the Prince and Princess of Wales at Southport. A very poignant visit and lovely to see her looking so well. A caring couple. Our future.”

Princess Catherine had recently completed her chemotherapy, and many were astonished that she hadn’t lost any hair during the treatment.