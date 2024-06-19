“How Come She Still Has Her Hair”, Princess Catherine’s First Outing Shocks People Amid Chemo Treatment

Princess Catherine of Wales wowed everyone with her first public appearance in months. People were blown away by her hair, especially since she’s been dealing with chemotherapy and hair loss, and couldn’t stop talking about it.

The Princess of Wales has had an incredibly challenging year, returning to the public eye four months after starting chemotherapy. Kate was diagnosed with cancer and has been recovering at home in Windsor with the support of her husband, Prince William, and the Middleton family.



The mother of three asked for time, space, and privacy for her family when she announced that she was being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

She made a stunning appearance at Trooping the Colour for King Charles III’s birthday parade in London, turning heads with her gorgeous dress and hair. This was Catherine’s first public event since her diagnosis, and she wowed everyone in a white dress with black trim and ribbon details on the neckline.

Catherine finished her upcycled outfit with a white hat, pearl studs, and the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, honoring her role. Her hair was styled in a low bun with intricate detailing, and it was this detail that people mostly focused on.



Many questioned her hair, given that she had undergone chemotherapy. Some even doubted it was the Princess of Wales. “That’s not her,” someone commented in disbelief, while another stated, “That’s not Kate.” One user expressed genuine curiosity, saying, “Want to know how she’s keeping her hair through chemotherapy... This is a serious question. I am not making a dig or anything like that...”

“You can have chemotherapy and not lose your hair?”, someone else questioned, or others commented with things like: “Was William with her? And if she’s having chemo how come she still has her hair?”.



Comments continued, and a user commented underneath a video displaying the princess with her daughter Charlotte: “She doesn’t look herself however I find it a bit weird that after 6 months of chemo she still looks good. I mean bless her if this is the case, but I still believe that something else is up.”

Amidst questions and curiosity, people couldn’t help but feel joy seeing Kate return to the public eye looking as stunning as ever. Most comments highlighted this, complimenting the Princess of Wales on her appearance. “Such beauty, grace, and elegance while the whole world is watching all while facing the toughest time of life.. a true inspiration what a Princess...”, someone wrote. “She looks great considering what she’s going through. Praying she gets through the day as best as she can.”



Another user recognized Kate’s elegance and class, writing: “Looking beautiful, as usual! A true princess: elegant, classy & strong!”

