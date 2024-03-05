Sam Smith Opens Up About Using «They/Them» Pronouns and Shares Their Mother’s Response

Sam Smith has opened up about their decision to change pronouns and described the experience. In an interview, the 31-year-old singer, who came out as non-binary and genderqueer in 2019, discussed the significance of this change. Let’s get to know them better.

They highlighted the distinction between their personal and public lives, noting that no one in their personal circle has reacted negatively to their pronoun change.

Sam Smith spoke about how changing their pronouns to they/them «felt like coming home.» They mentioned that their personal relationships, particularly with their family, improved as a result of this change. Additionally, they expressed feeling more comfortable and lovable in their own skin and wished they had made the pronoun change sooner.

After changing their pronouns, Sam Smith expressed feeling like they had finally found their true identity. They wished they had known the right words to describe themselves back in school, as they had always felt this way. However, they acknowledged that the challenges they faced since coming out were mainly in their public life and career.

Despite their challenges, Sam Smith has found success beyond the music industry.

The 31-year-old singer surprised everyone by making a runway appearance at Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. Rather than being a guest or performer, Smith strutted down the catwalk as a model.

In a video shared by Women’s Wear Daily, they can be seen sporting a green long-sleeved V-neck top under a red plaid shawl-like jacket. Their ensemble was completed with what seemed to be a high-waisted green plaid kilt, red plaid knee-high socks, and olive green plaid platform boots, elevating their stature several inches off the ground.

Sam Smith’s runway appearance was completed with a green plaid headband and waist-length hair extensions cascading over their shoulder.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/East News

Adding a rustic touch, they carried a brown walking stick. Later that night, Smith changed into a stunning Vivienne Westwood taffeta gown featuring dramatic puffy sleeves and a long train. They accepted the cultural innovator award and performed their song «HIM» at the awards ceremony in this elegant ensemble.

Known for embracing both masculine and feminine styles, Smith recently expressed feeling their truest self while working on their fourth studio album, Gloria.

Their mom was always by their side.

In an interview, they shared: «I feel liberated, released from pressures I felt when I was young. My mum says that, as I’ve got older, I’ve stopped caring what people think as much. She tends to be right.»

What do you think about Sam Smith? Are you a fan of their music? Also, before you leave, be sure to check out another article where we delve into how Sam Smith took the music world by storm and became a cultural phenomenon.

Preview photo credit GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/East News